Tavares scored a goal on a game-high eight shots Tuesday in a 3-0 win over Columbus in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Tavares beat Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo on a breakaway five minutes into the third period give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead. The veteran center had an active night, leading all players in shots and winning 11 of 18 (61.1 percent) faceoffs.