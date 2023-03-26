Tavares posted nine shots and a minus-2 rating in the Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

While Tavares didn't manage to hit the scoresheet Saturday, he made his presence known, firing nine shots the way of Pyotr Kochetkov. The Maple Leafs' captain has been playing well as of late with seven points in his last five games. On the season, Tavares has 30 goals and 72 points in 71 games.