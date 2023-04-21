Tavares scored three goals Thursday in a 7-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

It was Tavares' first postseason hattie. The first was a quick shot from the high slot in the first on a nice feed from Morgan Rielly. His second came in the second when he finished a three-on-two break with a nice backhander. And then Tavares was showered with hats in the third when he walked out from the corner on a five-on-three and put a backhander under Andrei Vasilevskiy that the netminder knocked into his own net. Tavares has four points (three goals, one assist) in two games so far this postseason.