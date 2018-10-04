Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First game, first goal
Tavares scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.
It was a goal-scorer's goal. Tavares cut to the slot and fired the puck past Carey Price's blocker. Price had a clean look and still couldn't get to it. Tavares could be headed to career numbers in his first season as a Leaf. He hasn't had the kind of linemates he now has in Toronto. He won't have to carry his linemates; he'll just focus on his game. And that spells offence for Mr. Tavares.
