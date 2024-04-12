Tavares scored twice in a 6-5 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Tavares scored 18 seconds into the first period when he took a pass from Mitchell Marner in the slot, cut around Luke Hughes in the left circle and beat Jake Allen with a wrister as he fell to his knees. He tied the game 5-5 late in the third with a wrist shot from the top of the crease. Tavares snapped a five-game goal drought with the snipes, which pushed his season mark to 26. He has delivered at least 24 goals in every season of his career except the pandemic-shortened 2020-21.