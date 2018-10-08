Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First hattie in blue and white

Tavares scored his first hat trick as a member of the Maple Leafs in Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

It was a natural hattie; one of the snipes came on the power play. Tavares already has four goals in three games and the Leafs are putting up a lot of offence. Tavares and Auston Matthews are leading the way. A top-10 NHL finish is possible.