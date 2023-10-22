Tavares scored the game-winning goal in overtime in a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday. He also added an assist.

At 33, Tavares may not be able to drive a line anymore, but that doesn't diminish his value. He has points in all five of the Leafs' games this season. Overall, Tavares has two goals and seven assists. It's the first time in a Leafs' uniform that Tavares has scored in the first five games of the season.