Tavares scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.

He rumbled in on a partial break down the wing and fired a slap shot from the left hash marks that blew past Thatcher Demko. Tavares has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games. He scored at better than a point-per-game pace his first two season in Toronto and he's not far off that pace in 2020-21, too. Tavares now has 22 points, including eight goals, in 26 games.