Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Follows up hattie with two more
Tavares scored twice -- once on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Stars.
Tavares has proven to be a strong net-front presence as he notched his second power-play goal of the season off of a Mitch Marner feed. His second of the night came on a back-handed wraparound that Ben Bishop wasn't close to stopping. Tavares now has six goals and zero assists through four games.
