Tavares picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Islanders.
The veteran pivot is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes three goals. Tavares has 32 points in 33 games in the last year of his current contract, and he wants to stay in Toronto. He's stating his case with production like this.
