Tavares delivered two assists Friday in a 4-3 win over the Wild.

He got secondary helpers on goals by Mitch Marner and Calle Jarnkrok. He's riding a four-game, seven-point streak (three goals, four assists) and has 25 points in 22 games. Tavares continues to defy father time -- his summer off-ice work has given him both an extra step in transition and more strength and agility while protecting the puck and evading defenders.