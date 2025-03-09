Tavares scored twice Saturday in a 7-4 loss to Colorado.

The first goal was off Tavares' stick fast and went short-side shelf over Mackenzie Blackwood's shoulder in the first period. His second came on the power play and pushed the Leafs up 4-2 at the mid-point of the second. There have been points this season that Tavares' lack of foot speed has been exposed, but he has still managed to rack up 26 goals, 29 assists and 150 shots in 56 games. And right now, the veteran pivot is on a four-game, six-point streak that includes four goals.