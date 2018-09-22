Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Four goals in first two games

Tavares has four goals in two exhibition games with the Leafs.

Tavares has dazzled in blue and white, but he hasn't faced NHL-quality competition. Next week will prove more of a test. However, it's clear he and linemate Mitch Marner already have strong chemistry. That means both could be top-10 fantasy scorers this season.

