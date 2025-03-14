Tavares scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to Florida on Thursday.
Tavares opened the scoring early in the first period when he one-timed a pass at the bottom of the right face-off circle past Sergei Bobrovsky. JT had his scoring streak snapped Monday against Utah, but the fact remains the pivot has been hot since the start of February. Tavares has put up at least one point in 11 of his last 14 games, and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists; 29 shots) in that span. He's had a strong season overall (27 goals, 29 assists, 154 shots; 58 games) after putting up 65 points in 80 games last year. He's a UFA this offseason, so it's a great time for him to put this type of performance.
