Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Game-time call Tuesday
Tavares (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home game versus Arizona, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Toronto's captain is dealing with an illness that has plagued many teams in recent weeks. Tavares still could suit up Tuesday, but it appears to be 50-50 shot that he'll dress against the Coyotes.
