Tavares (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against St. Louis, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.
Tavares participated fully in Sunday's practice after sitting out Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim. Barring any setbacks, he appears to be on track to return to the lineup Monday. Tavares has amassed 15 goals, 40 points and 188 shots on net through 51 outings this campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Won't play against Ducks•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Expected back versus Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three more points Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pair of points in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Seven-game pointless skid•