Tavares (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against St. Louis, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Tavares participated fully in Sunday's practice after sitting out Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim. Barring any setbacks, he appears to be on track to return to the lineup Monday. Tavares has amassed 15 goals, 40 points and 188 shots on net through 51 outings this campaign.