Tavares scored a goal during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Islanders.
Tavares, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Islanders in 2009, scored for the third time in four games Monday. The 32-year-old center connected off a first-period one-timer from the slot, benefitting from a power-play touch pass by William Nylander, tying the game at 1-1. Tavares, who added three shots during the defeat, has collected three goals and seven points during his past four outings.
