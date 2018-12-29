Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Goal barrage continues

Tavares scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He grabbed the Leafs' first two tallies on the night, giving Tavares nine goals in his last 10 games and an eye-popping 26 goals and 44 points through 38 games to begin his tenure with Toronto. The 28-year-old has been worth every penny of his $77 million contract so far as he takes aim at the career-high 38 goals he racked up with the Islanders in 2014-15.