Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Good to go for camp
Tavares (oblique) is expected to be a full participant at Toronto's training camp, which begins Thursday, Mark Zwolinski of The Toronto Star reports.
Tavares suffered an oblique strain while training for the IIHF World Championship in May, but that injury was never expected to impact his availability for training camp. The 28-year-old logged his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (47) and points (88) while playing all 82 games, and will be an elite fantasy option in 2019-20.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Returning to Toronto for evaluation•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Faceoff maestro•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores and adds helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots winner against former club•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.