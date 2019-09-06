Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Good to go for camp

Tavares (oblique) is expected to be a full participant at Toronto's training camp, which begins Thursday, Mark Zwolinski of The Toronto Star reports.

Tavares suffered an oblique strain while training for the IIHF World Championship in May, but that injury was never expected to impact his availability for training camp. The 28-year-old logged his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (47) and points (88) while playing all 82 games, and will be an elite fantasy option in 2019-20.