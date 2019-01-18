Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Grounds Lightning in Tampa
Tavares recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Tavares now has five points in his last two road games and remains second on the Maple Leafs with 52 points, trailing only Mitch Marner (60). Tavares' assist on Marner's game-winning goal was his 22nd of the year, and he would add another helper on Zach Hyman's empty-net goal.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores 300th career goal and more•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scoring streak snapped by old team•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Goal barrage continues•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Unsung hero•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Streak at four games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Still pacing toward 50-goal mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...