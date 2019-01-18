Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Grounds Lightning in Tampa

Tavares recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Tavares now has five points in his last two road games and remains second on the Maple Leafs with 52 points, trailing only Mitch Marner (60). Tavares' assist on Marner's game-winning goal was his 22nd of the year, and he would add another helper on Zach Hyman's empty-net goal.