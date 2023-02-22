Tavares contributed a goal and three assists in the Maple Leafs' 6-3 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday.
Tavares' marker came at 7:14 of the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 3-0 edge. Through 58 games this season, he has 26 goals and 60 points. Tavares has been particularly effective recently, providing six goals and 15 points over his last 11 outings.
