Tavares supplied a goal and an assist in Toronto's 5-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday.
Tavares found the back of the net at 7:37 of the second period to extend the Leafs' lead to 4-2. He has 24 goals and 55 points in 55 games in 2022-23. Tavares has recorded at least a point in six of his last eight contests.
