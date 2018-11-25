Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Heading for half century
Tavares sniped his 15th goal of the season in Toronto's 6-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
You think this guy loves his new home? Tavares is on pace to top 50 goals at this point; his previous best was 37 last season. JT is an absolute fantasy beast and a top-10 goal scorer in the league. You know what to do.
