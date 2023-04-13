Tavares will be a healthy scratch versus the Rangers on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Tavares will end the season with 36 goals and 80 points, the first time he has hit the 80-point mark since the 2018-19 season. He exploded on the power play this season, tallying 18 times with 21 assists. Tavares also set a career high in hits with 112.