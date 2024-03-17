Tavares scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina.

JT may not have great foot speed, but he managed to break in all alone on Pyotr Kochetkov after taking a stretch pass from T.J. Brodie, and he went roof. Tavares also fed Nicholas Robertson with a perfect one-timer set-up in the middle frame. Yes, his scoring pace has slowed this season, and yes, it was his first multi-point game in 11 games. But Tavares was the heart and soul of the Leafs on Saturday. and that's how to quiet some of the detractors in Toronto.