Tavares delivered a trio of assists in a 6-2 win over Florida on Thursday.

JT has three multi-assist games in his last four outings (seven assists including three PPA). Tavares has 72 points, including 42 assists, in 70 games this season. For all the criticism that he has faced in Toronto, Tavares has delivered 346 points (149 goals) in 350 games with the Leafs.