Tavares recorded two assists in Toronto's 6-2 win against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Tavares' first assist came at 6:51 of the first period on Mitch Marner's opening goal, and his second helper was recorded on Michael Bunting's power-play marker at 0:34 of the second frame. Tavares has 15 goals and 34 points in 37 contests in 2022-23. The 32-year-old was held off the scoresheet for three straight games from Dec. 15-20, but he's bounced back by contributing a goal and four points in his last four contests.