Tavares recorded an assist and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Tavares made a tremendous effort to pick up the secondary helper on Tuesday's game-winning goal, as he held off all three Blues' players on the ice while Toronto made changes. Once new personnel were on the ice, he back-heeled the puck to Morgan Rielly, who set up William Nylander for the game-winner. With the helper, the 35-year-old Tavares has 14 assists, 25 points and 60 shots on net through 20 games this season. Through the first quarter of the season, he is on pace for the first 100-point campaign of his 17-year NHL career. However, he has yet to top 90 points in a campaign, and it would be a tall task to continue his current pace toward the century mark. Regardless, he has played the top-line center role admirably in the absence of Auston Matthews (lower body) and will be an elite option in fantasy for the rest of the season.