Tavares scored a goal and was plus-two in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

The plus-2 is notable, considering how many goals the Sens piled up Saturday. Tavares has a goal in each of his last two games and five points (three goals, two assists) in his last six outings (16 shots). The goal was his 25th of the season (57 points). This is the 14th time in 17 seasons that Tavares has hit that total. His 518 goals are fifth among active NHLers.