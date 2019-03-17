Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Hits 40 goals for first time ever
Tavares scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Ottawa.
J.T. was a bright spot in an otherwise dark night for the Buds, who have allowed far too many goals in games this week. That aside, Tavares now has his first 40-goal season and is just two goals from second overall in the league. He won't catch Alex Ovechkin, who has 48, but Leon Draisaitl's 42 are close. And he sits tied with Mark Scheifele with 79 points -- that's good enough for 16th in the league. Tavares' first season in blue and white has been like a dream.
