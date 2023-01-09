Tavares scored a goal and registered two assists in the Leafs' 6-2 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Tavares' second helper was recorded while Toronto had the man advantage. He's on a three-game point streak and has contributed four goals and eight points in his last five contests. That hot streak has pushed Tavares up to 19 goals and 40 points in 41 contests.
