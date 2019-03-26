Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Huge night against Panthers
Tavares scored a career-high four goals in Monday's 7-5 win over the Panthers.
He scored four straight times for the Leafs across three periods, with his first tally of the night coming with the man advantage. Tavares has now tied his career high with 86 points on the season (45 goals, 41 assists), and he's got six games left on the Leafs' schedule to go for his first 90-point campaign.
