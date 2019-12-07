Maple Leafs' John Tavares: In there Saturday
Tavares (personal) will suit up Saturday in St. Louis, according to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun.
Tavares was away from the team during Friday's practice, but he won't need to miss any game action. Toronto's captain will look to build on the 10 goals and 10 assists he's accrued through 23 games played, but doing so won't be easy against the defending champs.
