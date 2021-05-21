Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares' (head) initial tests have come back clear and the center is communicating well and conscious, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

This is encouraging news after Tavares left Thursday's contest with a scary-looking injury after suffering hard and incidental contact to his head. The 30-year-old is expected to remain in the hospital overnight and will likely continue to be monitored in the coming days. The Maple Leafs' next update on Tavares will probably come when he's released from the hospital.