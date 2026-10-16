Tavares sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Sabres, and head coach Jim Hiller had no update on the center's status following the contest, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Tavares collided with a Sabre and came away worse for wear, leaving the game immediately. The Maple Leafs should know more in the coming days regarding the 36-year-old's status. Toronto hosts the Islanders on Saturday. Tavares had two assists prior to his exit, giving him seven points through seven contests this season.