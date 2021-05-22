Per Mark Masters of TSN.ca, Tavares has been cleared of all structural damage to his head, neck and spine, but he's still considered out indefinitely with a concussion. In addition, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the 30-year-old pivot also suffered a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for at least two weeks.

It's fantastic to hear Tavares didn't suffer any structural damage to his head, neck or spine, but it's also become evident that the Maple Leafs will need to make a deep run in order for the standout center to have a shot at returning this year, particularly because he'll miss a minimum of two weeks with his knee injury, and it's impossible to predict how long it will take him to recover from his concussion. Check back for further updates as Tavares' recovery progresses.