Tavares scored the game- and series-winning goal in overtime in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Lightning. With the win, the Leafs take the Round 1 series 4-2.

Tavares powered his way to the goal early in overtime. He circled the net with the puck and then turned and wheeled as he got to the bottom of the right circle. Morgan Rielly had driven the net and tied up Bolts defender Darren Raddysh at the same moment, and Tavares' shot went off Raddysh's skate and past an unmoving Andrei Vasilevskiy. Tavares finishes Round 1 with four goals and three assists in six games, and he moves in Round 2 for the first time since 2015-16.