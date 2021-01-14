Tavares scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over Montreal. The goal came on the power play.

It was just another trio of points for Toronto's captain. Tavares doesn't have the speed of some of the younger Leafs, but his game was sharp and focused Wednesday night. And it was his dish to Morgan Rielly in OT that delivered the goal. Tavares remains a strong fantasy play every game he's on the ice.