Tavares saw his ice time drop to 15:03 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Colorado after getting just three shifts in the third period.

Tavares took a penalty on his first shift of the third. Then his next shift was sketchy, resulting in Andrew Cogliano's game-tying goal at 7:35. Tavares then sat until the end of the game when he had a 1:33 shift which ended with an empty-net goal. It was a statement from coach Sheldon Keefe, who didn't like what he saw from the Tavares, Tyler Bertuzzi and William Nylander line. The captain is in a three-game point drought, and he hasn't had a multi-point game in a month (Jan. 14). In 13 games since then, Tavares has six points, including four goals, and half of his points have come on the power play. The Leafs and fantasy managers need more from JT at even strength. Hopefully the statement from his coach lights a fire under his game.