Tavares got a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Predators.

It was a fluke -- a point shot hit his skate, ricocheted off Roman Josi and beat Jusse Saros. It was his first goal in eight games (one assist), and second in his last 13 (two assists). And still, Tavares has 31 points, including 14 goals, in 34 games this season. He's caught in an Arctic air mass; rely on his numbers and not his name right now. Tavares needs to be on your bench until El Nino warms him up.