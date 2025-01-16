Now Playing

Tavares was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury.

Tavares was hurt during Wednesday's practice session and appears to have suffered a significant injury. In addition to placing the veteran center on IR, the Leafs announced that he is week-to-week moving forward. In a corresponding move, Fraser Minten was recalled from AHL Toronto while Max Domi could slide into Tavares' second-line role.

