Tavares scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Columbus on Friday.
Tavares opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first period and that proved to be the game-winner. His other marker was scored at 8:38 of the third frame. Tavares has 23 goals and 53 points in 53 contests in 2022-23. The 32-year-old has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games.
