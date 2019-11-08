Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Leads Leafs to win

Tavares scored the game-wining goal in overtime and set up the Leafs' other goal on the power play in a 2-1 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Tavares took a pass from Mitch Marner on a 2-on-1 and went upstairs on Malcolm Subban to score his fourth goal of the season. Make sure you have Tavares active -- he looks just fine. That busted finger is a thing of the past.