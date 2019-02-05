Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Lights lamp in rout

Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Like clockwork, the 28-year-old found his way back onto the scoresheet, potting his 31st goal of the season to open the scoring early in the second period. Tavares hasn't gone more than two games all season without registering a point, an amazing display of consistency that gives him added value in weekly head-to-head formats, and he's on pace for career highs in both goals and points in his first campaign with the Leafs.