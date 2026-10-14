Tavares scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Tavares was out of the lineup Saturday for the birth of his fourth child. He rejoined the Maple Leafs for the last game of their road trip and delivered a strong performance with his first multi-point effort of the season. The 36-year-old center is up to two goals, three assists, 17 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over six appearances. Tavares will continue to see steady time on the second line and first power-play unit.