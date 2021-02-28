Tavares had two assists Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Oilers.
He moved up to the top line with Auston Matthews out day-to-day and it was magic. He and Mitch Marner have always had chemistry, but the Leafs separated the two and put Marner with Matthews. Tavares has 19 points in 22 games, a tally that would surely rise if he was permanently reunited with The Magician. Keep an eye on the lineup and move him up a few notches if the team keeps Tavares and Marner together.
