Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Makes things interesting
Tavares scored in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.
The goal, scored late in the third period, extends Tavares' point streak to four games and gives him seven in eight games to begin 2019-20. It's been up-and-down in the early going for Toronto's captain, still without a power-play goal, but you could do far worse than Tavares' near point-a-game pace. A Saturday matchup with Boston now awaits the Maple Leafs.
