Tavares scored two goals and added two assists in a 7-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

He fired four shots and finished plus-3. Tavares has put up goals in three straight games (five) and points in four consecutive (nine), and he has 12 shots in that span. This may have been his best game of the season. Tavares has 32 goals, 33 assists and 168 shots in 64 games, and he's put up 80 hits, too. His 18.1 shooting percentage is significantly higher than his 13.1 average, so some of this is a mirage. But none of that matters right now -- Tavares is doing the job for you this fantasy postseason.