Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Named alternate captain
Tavares has been named an alternate captain for the 2018-19 season, NHL.com reports.
Definitely not surprising, but the Leafs have named franchise center Tavares one of three alternate captains for the upcoming season. Perhaps the most surprising news is that Auston Matthews will not wear a letter.
