Tavares scored a hat trick, including one goal on the power play and an empty-netter, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Tavares accomplished a natural hat trick by scoring the last three goals of the game, and he came through when the Maple Leafs needed him the most, as his three goals switched things from a 3-2 deficit to a 5-3 win for Toronto. This was his second hat trick of the current campaign, and he's up to 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games this season.